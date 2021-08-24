After putting a pause on China deals amid regulatory uncertainty, Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank makes a big bet on a Chinese-founded fintech company in Africa. Photo: Reuters
SoftBank invests in Chinese-founded fintech start-up OPay after Masayoshi Son puts pause on China deals
- OPay was founded in 2017 in Nigeria by Chinese billionaire entrepreneur Zhou Yahui
- The company says it now has 160 million active users and has processed transactions worth US$490 billion
Topic | Softbank
After putting a pause on China deals amid regulatory uncertainty, Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank makes a big bet on a Chinese-founded fintech company in Africa. Photo: Reuters