Active buyers climbed to 849.9 million in the 12 months to June, Pinduoduo said Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Pinduoduo pledges US$1.5 billion of profits to Chinese farmers as it reports 89 per cent jump in sales
- China’s largest online retailer by consumers reported that sales jumped a less-than-expected 89 per cent to 23 billion yuan in the June quarter
- Pinduoduo’s performance comes after rivals like Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com reported slowing growth in the face of regulatory curbs
Topic | China technology
