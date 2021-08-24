Active buyers climbed to 849.9 million in the 12 months to June, Pinduoduo said Tuesday. Photo: Handout Active buyers climbed to 849.9 million in the 12 months to June, Pinduoduo said Tuesday. Photo: Handout
Pinduoduo pledges US$1.5 billion of profits to Chinese farmers as it reports 89 per cent jump in sales

  • China’s largest online retailer by consumers reported that sales jumped a less-than-expected 89 per cent to 23 billion yuan in the June quarter
  • Pinduoduo’s performance comes after rivals like Alibaba Group Holding and JD.com reported slowing growth in the face of regulatory curbs

Bloomberg
Updated: 9:07pm, 24 Aug, 2021

