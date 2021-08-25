The Arcfox Alpha-S electric sedan, manufactured by BAIC Group's BAIC Motor Electric Vehicle Co and equipped with Huawei's HI smart car platform, during an unveiling event in Shanghai on April 17, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg The Arcfox Alpha-S electric sedan, manufactured by BAIC Group's BAIC Motor Electric Vehicle Co and equipped with Huawei's HI smart car platform, during an unveiling event in Shanghai on April 17, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
The Arcfox Alpha-S electric sedan, manufactured by BAIC Group's BAIC Motor Electric Vehicle Co and equipped with Huawei's HI smart car platform, during an unveiling event in Shanghai on April 17, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei
Tech /  Big Tech

US gives Huawei approval for auto chips licenses as embattled smartphone maker pivots to smart cars

  • The licenses, worth hundreds of millions of dollars, will give Huawei access to chips needed for car screens and sensors, which are not considered sophisticated
  • US sanctions have forced Huawei to retreat from its once dominant position in the smartphone market and look for new areas of growth

Topic |   Huawei
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:15am, 25 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The Arcfox Alpha-S electric sedan, manufactured by BAIC Group's BAIC Motor Electric Vehicle Co and equipped with Huawei's HI smart car platform, during an unveiling event in Shanghai on April 17, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg The Arcfox Alpha-S electric sedan, manufactured by BAIC Group's BAIC Motor Electric Vehicle Co and equipped with Huawei's HI smart car platform, during an unveiling event in Shanghai on April 17, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
The Arcfox Alpha-S electric sedan, manufactured by BAIC Group's BAIC Motor Electric Vehicle Co and equipped with Huawei's HI smart car platform, during an unveiling event in Shanghai on April 17, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE