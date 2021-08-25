The Kuaishou Technology app download page is seen on a smartphone in front of the company's website on a laptop computer in this arranged photograph taken Feb. 2, 2021. Photo: Bloomberg
Kuaishou posts 7 billion yuan loss in second quarter as it continues to burn cash
- The Beijing-based company reported quarterly revenue of US$2.95 billion, representing a 48.8 per cent year-on-year increase
- The short video platform had 293 million average daily active users on its main app, up 11.9 per cent compared with 262 million a year ago
Topic | Kuaishou
