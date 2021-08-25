Didi is expanding the workforce at its own cars unit amid cybersecurity probe, sources say. Photo: Bloomberg Didi is expanding the workforce at its own cars unit amid cybersecurity probe, sources say. Photo: Bloomberg
Didi is expanding the workforce at its own cars unit amid cybersecurity probe, sources say. Photo: Bloomberg
Tech /  Big Tech

Didi Chuxing pushes ahead with hiring for its own car unit despite cybersecurity probe, sources say

  • Beijing-based company has opened over 100 vacancies for the unit since the end of last month, including design, engineering and procurement
  • The hiring marks an expansion from the current 600 employees at the unit, said a person familiar with the matter

Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Minghe HuCoco Feng
Minghe Hu in Beijing and Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:59pm, 25 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Didi is expanding the workforce at its own cars unit amid cybersecurity probe, sources say. Photo: Bloomberg Didi is expanding the workforce at its own cars unit amid cybersecurity probe, sources say. Photo: Bloomberg
Didi is expanding the workforce at its own cars unit amid cybersecurity probe, sources say. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE