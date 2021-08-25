Didi is expanding the workforce at its own cars unit amid cybersecurity probe, sources say. Photo: Bloomberg
Didi Chuxing pushes ahead with hiring for its own car unit despite cybersecurity probe, sources say
- Beijing-based company has opened over 100 vacancies for the unit since the end of last month, including design, engineering and procurement
- The hiring marks an expansion from the current 600 employees at the unit, said a person familiar with the matter
Topic | Didi Chuxing
Didi is expanding the workforce at its own cars unit amid cybersecurity probe, sources say. Photo: Bloomberg