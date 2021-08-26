Apple CEO Tim Cook, from left, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai meet in the East Room of the White House on August 25 to discuss improving cybersecurity with US President Joe Biden. Photo: Bloomberg
US tech firms pledge to strengthen cybersecurity with billions in investment after meeting with Biden
- Amazon, Apple, Google, IBM and Microsoft pledged new investments, training and programs to help improve cybersecurity
- The meeting with the US president came after a stretch of several ransomware attacks targeting critical infrastructure and major companies
Topic | Cybersecurity
Apple CEO Tim Cook, from left, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna, and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai meet in the East Room of the White House on August 25 to discuss improving cybersecurity with US President Joe Biden. Photo: Bloomberg