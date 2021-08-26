China’s video game industry continues to experience stormy waters as the country tries to balance its economic benefits with its potential social harm. Illustration: Brian Wang
China’s video game industry in stormy waters as the country grapples with its love-hate relationship
- China’s domestic gaming revenues in 2020 rose to 278.7 billion yuan with almost half of the country now playing video games
- After an article in state media called video games ‘spiritual opium’ an investor sell-off saw nearly US$100 billion wiped off the value of gaming stocks
