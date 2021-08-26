Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group is scrambling to hire more workers at its iPhone production complex in Zhengzhou, capital of central China’s Henan province. Photo: Winson Wong
As the iPhone 13 launch nears, Apple supplier Foxconn rushes to hire 200,000 more workers
- Foxconn has ratcheted up its recruitment of new assembly line workers at its sprawling manufacturing complex in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou
- Apple’s latest flagship device, the iPhone 13, is expected to be launched this September
Topic | Foxconn
