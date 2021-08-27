A security surveillance camera is seen near the Microsoft office building in Beijing on July 20. Photo: AP
Microsoft cloud databases exposed for thousands of customers in unexploited vulnerability, company says
- Security company Wiz discovered a vulnerability in Microsoft Azure that allowed it to read, change or delete the databases of thousands of corporate customers
- Microsoft says there’s no evidence the flaw was exploited, but it comes after other recent exploits, including on its Exchange email server software
Topic | Microsoft
A security surveillance camera is seen near the Microsoft office building in Beijing on July 20. Photo: AP