China’s new privacy law could put companies like Apple in an awkward position, potentially forcing them to break the law by complying with foreign law enforcement data requests. Photo: Reuters China’s new privacy law could put companies like Apple in an awkward position, potentially forcing them to break the law by complying with foreign law enforcement data requests. Photo: Reuters
China’s new privacy law could put companies like Apple in an awkward position, potentially forcing them to break the law by complying with foreign law enforcement data requests. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Big Tech

With new privacy law, China could reshape cross-border data rules similar to Europe’s GDPR

  • China’s Personal Information Protection Law establishes mutually incompatible data governance standards that could put multinational companies at risk
  • With stricter standards and penalties than the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation, China may be looking to set international standards

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 5:43pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s new privacy law could put companies like Apple in an awkward position, potentially forcing them to break the law by complying with foreign law enforcement data requests. Photo: Reuters China’s new privacy law could put companies like Apple in an awkward position, potentially forcing them to break the law by complying with foreign law enforcement data requests. Photo: Reuters
China’s new privacy law could put companies like Apple in an awkward position, potentially forcing them to break the law by complying with foreign law enforcement data requests. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE