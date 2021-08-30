Meituan remains under an antitrust investigation by the State Administration for Market Regulation. Photo: Bloomberg Meituan remains under an antitrust investigation by the State Administration for Market Regulation. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan remains under an antitrust investigation by the State Administration for Market Regulation. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan
Tech /  Big Tech

Meituan posts 77 per cent quarterly revenue growth despite concerns over antitrust investigation

  • China’s largest food delivery and on-demand local services provider posted second-quarter revenue of US$6.8 billion
  • The company incurred a net loss of US$525 million yuan, as its new initiatives and others segment continued to rack up losses

Topic |   Meituan
Minghe HuIris Deng
Minghe Hu in Beijing and Iris Deng in Hong Kong

Updated: 8:54pm, 30 Aug, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Meituan remains under an antitrust investigation by the State Administration for Market Regulation. Photo: Bloomberg Meituan remains under an antitrust investigation by the State Administration for Market Regulation. Photo: Bloomberg
Meituan remains under an antitrust investigation by the State Administration for Market Regulation. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE