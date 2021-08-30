Opinion piece was published soon after the state asset watchdog in Tianjin ordered its firms to accelerate data migration from cloud services run by tech giants. Photo: Shutterstock Opinion piece was published soon after the state asset watchdog in Tianjin ordered its firms to accelerate data migration from cloud services run by tech giants. Photo: Shutterstock
It is vital and necessary for the Communist Party to keep its grip on data, writes boss of Chinese central enterprise

  • Article appears amid Beijing’s ongoing crackdown on Big Tech and broader efforts to tighten its grip on data through new legislation and rules
  • Opinion piece was written by boss of China Hualu Group, based in the northeastern port city of Dalian and which specialises in audio recordings

Updated: 11:00pm, 30 Aug, 2021

