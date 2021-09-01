A delivery rider for Meituan, one of China's biggest food delivery firms, heads out to make a food delivery after picking it up at a restaurant in Beijing on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP A delivery rider for Meituan, one of China's biggest food delivery firms, heads out to make a food delivery after picking it up at a restaurant in Beijing on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP
A delivery rider for Meituan, one of China's biggest food delivery firms, heads out to make a food delivery after picking it up at a restaurant in Beijing on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP
Tech /  Big Tech

Why Meituan remains wedded to community group buying despite mounting losses and rising regulatory heat

  • Hailed by tech companies as a way to cut out the middleman, community group buying has all the hallmarks of ‘blitzscaling’
  • Meituan’s CEO has repeatedly warned investors of more losses to come in the next quarter as it continues to invest in the sector to seize market share

Topic |   China technology
Minghe HuIris Deng
Minghe Hu in Beijing and Iris Deng in Hong Kong

Updated: 7:30am, 1 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A delivery rider for Meituan, one of China's biggest food delivery firms, heads out to make a food delivery after picking it up at a restaurant in Beijing on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP A delivery rider for Meituan, one of China's biggest food delivery firms, heads out to make a food delivery after picking it up at a restaurant in Beijing on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP
A delivery rider for Meituan, one of China's biggest food delivery firms, heads out to make a food delivery after picking it up at a restaurant in Beijing on April 27, 2021. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE