The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22. Photo: Reuters The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22. Photo: Reuters
Tencent
Tencent ends exclusive music partnerships, bowing to regulators as rivals NetEase and Kuaishou jump in

  • Tencent Music said its exclusive licensing deals with labels had come to an end as of August 23, as ordered by China’s antitrust watchdog
  • Short video app Kuaishou struck a new deal with Warner Music this week, and music streaming rival NetEase also welcomed the Tencent’s move

Iris Deng  and Tracy Qu

Updated: 1:54pm, 1 Sep, 2021

