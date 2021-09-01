The logo of China's Tencent Music Entertainment Group seen next to an earphone in this illustration picture taken March 22. Photo: Reuters
Tencent ends exclusive music partnerships, bowing to regulators as rivals NetEase and Kuaishou jump in
- Tencent Music said its exclusive licensing deals with labels had come to an end as of August 23, as ordered by China’s antitrust watchdog
- Short video app Kuaishou struck a new deal with Warner Music this week, and music streaming rival NetEase also welcomed the Tencent’s move
Topic | Tencent
