Pupils salute during a flag-raising ceremony on the first day of their new semester at a school in the Shaanxi provincial capital of Xi'an on September 1, 2007. Photo: Reuters
Juren says it will close, becoming the latest tuition school chain to buckle under China’s crackdown of off-campus education
- Juren Education said it is “deeply sorry” for being unable to continue its services, and it is running out of money to refund fully paid customers
- The company, an affiliated of New York-listed OneSmart International Education Group, claims to have taught 5 million students since 1994
Topic | China education
