Juren says it will close, becoming the latest tuition school chain to buckle under China’s crackdown of off-campus education

  • Juren Education said it is “deeply sorry” for being unable to continue its services, and it is running out of money to refund fully paid customers
  • The company, an affiliated of New York-listed OneSmart International Education Group, claims to have taught 5 million students since 1994

Coco FengJane Zhang
Coco Feng in Beijing and Jane Zhang in Hong Kong

Updated: 5:00pm, 1 Sep, 2021

