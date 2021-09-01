A child plays Tencent’s hugely popular Honour of Kings game. Photo: Reuters
Tencent, NetEase among gaming giants rushing to comply with Beijing’s three-hour weekly time restriction for kids
- Tencent rolled out an update to Honour of Kings to comply with the new rule, while its esports arm TJ Sports said it would overhaul its tournaments
- At least 41 Chinese game developers have publicly supported the new rule limiting kids to playing video games for just three hours a week, says industry body
