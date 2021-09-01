Wang Xing, chairman and CEO of Meituan Dianping, gestures as he speaks during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing on November 22, 2019. Wang said this week that Xi’s goal of “common prosperity” is in Meituan’s genes because the company name means “better together”. Photo: Bloomberg Wang Xing, chairman and CEO of Meituan Dianping, gestures as he speaks during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing on November 22, 2019. Wang said this week that Xi’s goal of “common prosperity” is in Meituan’s genes because the company name means “better together”. Photo: Bloomberg
Wang Xing, chairman and CEO of Meituan Dianping, gestures as he speaks during a panel discussion at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Beijing on November 22, 2019. Wang said this week that Xi’s goal of “common prosperity” is in Meituan’s genes because the company name means “better together”. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s Big Tech answers Xi’s call for ‘common prosperity’ as Tencent, Meituan and Pinduoduo launch new initiatives

  • China’s biggest tech giants are answering Beijing’s call to help reduce the wealth gap by adding new initiatives to other recent philanthropic efforts
  • Entrepreneurs have shunned the spotlight and given away more money this year as Beijing widened a crackdown on the tech sector

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 9:15pm, 1 Sep, 2021

