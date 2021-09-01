The aim is to keep Beijing abreast of any loopholes within the country’s mobile apps, connected cars and other internet products that could be exploited by cybercriminals. Photo: Shutterstock
Beijing launches websites for reporting cybersecurity vulnerabilities in systems, apps and smart cars
- Aim is to keep Beijing abreast of loopholes within country’s mobile apps, connected cars and other internet products that could be exploited by cybercriminals
- Though mainly aimed at industry professionals such as app developers, everyday users can also make reports on the four platforms
