Beijing launches websites for reporting cybersecurity vulnerabilities in systems, apps and smart cars

  • Aim is to keep Beijing abreast of loopholes within country’s mobile apps, connected cars and other internet products that could be exploited by cybercriminals
  • Though mainly aimed at industry professionals such as app developers, everyday users can also make reports on the four platforms

Topic |   Cybersecurity
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 11:36pm, 1 Sep, 2021

READ FULL ARTICLE