About 300,000 brands in the Greater Bay Area, offering more than 13 million different products, will take part in its inaugural shopping festival. Photo: AP
Alibaba leads roll out of inaugural Greater Bay Area shopping festival this September
- The shopping festival marks a major promotion for Alibaba ahead of its own nationwide Singles’ Day retail campaign in November
- The company will offer US$3.9 million worth of digital coupons to consumers through its Taobao and Tmall platforms during the festival
Topic | Alibaba
About 300,000 brands in the Greater Bay Area, offering more than 13 million different products, will take part in its inaugural shopping festival. Photo: AP