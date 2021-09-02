A man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York on December 17, 2018. The US Department of Justice is preparing a new antitrust suit against Google, this time targeting its dominance of the ad-tech market. Photo: AP A man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York on December 17, 2018. The US Department of Justice is preparing a new antitrust suit against Google, this time targeting its dominance of the ad-tech market. Photo: AP
A man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York on December 17, 2018. The US Department of Justice is preparing a new antitrust suit against Google, this time targeting its dominance of the ad-tech market. Photo: AP
Google
Tech /  Big Tech

Google’s ad-tech business faces lawsuit from US Justice Department, its second antitrust case

  • The US Department of Justice has accelerated an investigation of Google’s digital advertising practices, and a lawsuit could come as soon as this year
  • The DOJ under the Trump administration previously sued Google over its search business, and state attorneys general also sued over digital ad practices

Topic |   Google
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:47am, 2 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York on December 17, 2018. The US Department of Justice is preparing a new antitrust suit against Google, this time targeting its dominance of the ad-tech market. Photo: AP A man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York on December 17, 2018. The US Department of Justice is preparing a new antitrust suit against Google, this time targeting its dominance of the ad-tech market. Photo: AP
A man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York on December 17, 2018. The US Department of Justice is preparing a new antitrust suit against Google, this time targeting its dominance of the ad-tech market. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE