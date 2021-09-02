A man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York on December 17, 2018. The US Department of Justice is preparing a new antitrust suit against Google, this time targeting its dominance of the ad-tech market. Photo: AP
Google’s ad-tech business faces lawsuit from US Justice Department, its second antitrust case
- The US Department of Justice has accelerated an investigation of Google’s digital advertising practices, and a lawsuit could come as soon as this year
- The DOJ under the Trump administration previously sued Google over its search business, and state attorneys general also sued over digital ad practices
Topic | Google
A man using a mobile phone walks past Google offices in New York on December 17, 2018. The US Department of Justice is preparing a new antitrust suit against Google, this time targeting its dominance of the ad-tech market. Photo: AP