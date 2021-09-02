The logo of Alibaba Group at the company's headquarters in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou. Photo: Chinatopix via AP
Alibaba earmarks 100 billion yuan towards China’s common prosperity goal, responding to call to narrow nation’s wealth gap
- The allocation will be disbursed before 2025, according to a report by state-owned Zhejiang News
- The fund will be used to promote investments in technology, support small businesses, foster development in rural areas, help small business expand overseas and improve the welfare among gig-economy workers
Topic | Alibaba
The logo of Alibaba Group at the company's headquarters in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou. Photo: Chinatopix via AP