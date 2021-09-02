Chinese tech unicorn ByteDance, owner of TikTok, is strategically scaling down its finance-related operations in response to Beijing’s tightened scrutiny of financial technology companies. Photo: AP
ByteDance downsizes finance-related business amid Beijing’s curbs on ‘irrational’ capital expansion
- TikTok owner ByteDance plans to sell its securities brokerage business in line with plans to reduce its financial services operations
- The firm’s finance-related ambitions have been stymied by Beijing’s sharpened scrutiny of the country’s financial technology sector
