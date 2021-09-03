An employee makes a chip at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on March 17, 2021. Photo: AFP
China phone makers could be squeezed by TSMC and Samsung chip price hikes amid weak consumer demandChina phone makers set to be squeezed by TSMC and Samsung chip price hikes
- Xiaomi and Oppo may find it difficult to pass rising production costs on to consumers due to weaker global demand for smartphones
- China is the world’s largest semiconductor importer, buying in two thirds of its chip consumption needs
Topic | Semiconductors
An employee makes a chip at a factory of Jiejie Semiconductor Company in Nantong, in eastern China's Jiangsu province on March 17, 2021. Photo: AFP