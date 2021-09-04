Headquartered in Shanghai, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp is the world’s fourth-largest chip foundry. Photo: Bloomberg
Semiconductor giant SMIC’s chairman resigns amid firm’s expansion plans, global chip shortage
- Zhou Zixue, 64, has resigned as SMIC’s chairman, citing personal health reasons
- SMIC chief financial officer Gao Yonggang has taken on the additional role of acting chairman
Headquartered in Shanghai, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp is the world’s fourth-largest chip foundry. Photo: Bloomberg