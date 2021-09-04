Didi Chuxing, the world’s largest ride-hailing services provider, was put under China’s first-ever cybersecurity review in July after raising US$4.4 billion from its public listing in New York in June. Photo: Reuters Didi Chuxing, the world’s largest ride-hailing services provider, was put under China’s first-ever cybersecurity review in July after raising US$4.4 billion from its public listing in New York in June. Photo: Reuters
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing denies reports of Beijing government-led investment

  • Didi said there was no truth to a Beijing government-led proposal that would give state-run companies control of the firm
  • Last month, Didi denied a report about a management reshuffle at the company in the wake of the government’s cybersecurity review

Xinmei Shen
Updated: 8:10pm, 4 Sep, 2021

Didi Chuxing, the world’s largest ride-hailing services provider, was put under China’s first-ever cybersecurity review in July after raising US$4.4 billion from its public listing in New York in June. Photo: Reuters Didi Chuxing, the world’s largest ride-hailing services provider, was put under China’s first-ever cybersecurity review in July after raising US$4.4 billion from its public listing in New York in June. Photo: Reuters
