Richard Liu, CEO and founder of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com, speaks before ringing the opening bell at the Nasdaq Market Site building in New York on May 22, 2014. JD announced on Monday that Liu is stepping down as president of his company, but retaining his CEO and chairman positions. Photo: Reuters
JD.com CEO Richard Liu hands over reins of presidency for his e-commerce empire as crackdown on tech titans drags on
- Richard Liu Qiangdong said he is giving up more responsibility at the e-commerce giant he founded to focus on rural development
- He is the latest tech entrepreneur to give up a leadership position amid Beijing’s crackdown on the sector and a call to contribute to ‘common prosperity’
