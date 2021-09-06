China’s new International Research Centre of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals promises to share data with other countries as Beijing has introduced a more stringent data governance regime at home. Photo: Shutterstock
China opens big data centre in support of UN’s Sustainable Development Goals while Beijing clamps down on data at home
- A big data research centre announced last year has launched with the aim of supporting the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals
- While supporting Beijing’s push for carbon neutrality, the new centre’s promise for data sharing is clouded by the government’s clampdown on data at home
Topic | China’s carbon neutral goal
China’s new International Research Centre of Big Data for Sustainable Development Goals promises to share data with other countries as Beijing has introduced a more stringent data governance regime at home. Photo: Shutterstock