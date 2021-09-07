A smartphone showing the application of Didi Dache, with a taxi passing by in Beijing on 19 June 2014. The company merged with Kuaidi Dache to become Didi-Chuxing in 2015. Photo: Simon Song
exclusive | Didi’s founder heads up data security committee, yielding to China’s regulatory demands as ‘a matter of survival’
- Didi’s founder Cheng Wei will head the Information and Data Security committee, while CTO Zhang Bo will be the executive deputy director
- The committee will oversee data security, cyberspace and information security, personal information protection, algorithm security, content security and overseas business privacy, according to a memo
