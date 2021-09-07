Tencent is asking some WeChat users to switch to overseas accounts if they use an international phone number. Under new Chinese data protection laws, user data for people in mainland China might be subject to different handling requirements. Photo: Shutterstock
Tencent draws a line between WeChat and Weixin, telling users to choose as China’s strict new data laws come into effect
- Tencent is sending notifications to Chinese Weixin users, asking them to switch to overseas WeChat accounts if they use an international phone number
- The move comes as China cracks down on the collection and use of domestic user data with a new personal information law
