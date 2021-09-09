The suspension of new video game approvals deals a fresh blow to the gaming businesses of industry giants Tencent Holdings and NetEase. Photos: Reuters, Shutterstock The suspension of new video game approvals deals a fresh blow to the gaming businesses of industry giants Tencent Holdings and NetEase. Photos: Reuters, Shutterstock
exclusive | China said to suspend approval for new online games, heating up Beijing’s campaign against gaming addiction

  • Sources said the decision to freeze new video game approvals was revealed at a meeting between Chinese authorities and industry giants Tencent and NetEase
  • It is unclear how long this suspension of new game approvals will last, the sources said

Updated: 3:30pm, 9 Sep, 2021

