A delivery truck carries groceries and other products purchased by residents at a community in Lichuan county, Hubei province, China. Photo: Jane Zhang
Didi’s community group buying business shrinks, with lay-offs across China as biggest players eye domination

  • The shrinking community group buying unit adds to Didi’s wider woes amid an ongoing cybersecurity probe of its main ride-hailing business
  • Competition has become extremely fierce and the sector has also attracted the attention of Beijing for its price wars and impact on traditional merchants

Jane Zhang
Updated: 12:12am, 10 Sep, 2021

