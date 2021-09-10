New rules issued by China’s gaming watchdog, the National Press and Publication Administration, limits game time for players aged under 18 between 8pm and 9pm on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and statutory holidays. Photo: SCMP
Tencent in a quandary about verification workarounds as 60-year-old player scores lofty Honour of Kings feat
- Tencent’s investigation has failed to determine if a 60-year-old player’s account is controlled by a minor
- While China has some of the world’s strictest gaming regulations, kids have been known to find creative workarounds to play their favourite games
