Xiaomi has become known in China for its smart home ecosystem, which the company now hopes to extend to electric cars. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Xiaomi talks electric vehicles with state-owned carmaker FAW Group as it pursues smart car ambitions
- Xiaomi held an ‘in-depth’ talk with FAW Group last week in Jilin, where the electronics brand wants to bulk up electric car cooperation
- The world’s second-largest smartphone maker jumped into the EV market this year, investing in multiple autonomous driving companies
Topic | Xiaomi
Xiaomi has become known in China for its smart home ecosystem, which the company now hopes to extend to electric cars. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song