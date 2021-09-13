Xiaomi has become known in China for its smart home ecosystem, which the company now hopes to extend to electric cars. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song Xiaomi has become known in China for its smart home ecosystem, which the company now hopes to extend to electric cars. Photo: SCMP/Simon Song
Xiaomi
Xiaomi talks electric vehicles with state-owned carmaker FAW Group as it pursues smart car ambitions

  • Xiaomi held an ‘in-depth’ talk with FAW Group last week in Jilin, where the electronics brand wants to bulk up electric car cooperation
  • The world’s second-largest smartphone maker jumped into the EV market this year, investing in multiple autonomous driving companies

Jane Zhang
Updated: 5:25pm, 13 Sep, 2021

