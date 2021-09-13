Visitors gather at a display booth for Chinese technology firm Tencent at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing on Sept. 5, 2020. Photo: AP
Big Tech’s ‘walled gardens’ start to crack as Tencent vows to follow Beijing’s order to unblock links to rivals
- The crackdown on link-blocking is part of a six-month internet clean-up campaign by MIIT which began in July
- China’s internet industry has historically been characterised by ‘walled gardens’, where major companies built barriers around their ecosystems
Topic | China technology
