The Google app seen on a smartphone on July 13. South Korea fined Google US$177 million over agreements with smartphone makers that prevented prominent gadget brands from developing their own versions of Android. Photo: Reuters
South Korea fines Google over Android smartphone dominance and anti-fragmentation agreements with smartphone makers
- South Korea fined Google US$177 million after the Fair Trade Commission determined that agreements with smartphone makers prevented modified versions of Android
- Google says it will appeal the decision that would end its agreements with brands like Samsung and LG requiring them to use approved versions of its OS
Topic | Google
