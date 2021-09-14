People play games in the video gaming centre of Shanghai, China, 31 August 2021. Photo: EPA-EFE
Shanghai summons video gaming companies for a lecture as city follows up on government drive to protect minors
- The meeting in Shanghai was called by multiple municipal departments, including the Shanghai communist propaganda unit
- Major Shanghai-based gaming companies include Bilibili, miHoYo, Lilith Games, Giant Network and XD Inc
Topic | Gaming
