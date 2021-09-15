Ren Zhengfei, founder and chief executive of Huawei Technologies Co, says the company needs to recruit more capable people from around the world to help it move forward amid crippling US trade sanctions. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei vows to recruit more global talent as firm seeks to overcome US sanctions
- Huawei must pursue this international recruitment drive amid ‘a critical period of strategic survival’, according to Ren Zhengfei
- The Huawei founder also indicated that the company will continue to fund various research and development programmes
