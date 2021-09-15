Pricing for the new iPhone 13 models in China are about 300 to 800 yuan cheaper than the corresponding iPhone 12s, depending on the exact model. Photo: Handout Pricing for the new iPhone 13 models in China are about 300 to 800 yuan cheaper than the corresponding iPhone 12s, depending on the exact model. Photo: Handout
Pricing for the new iPhone 13 models in China are about 300 to 800 yuan cheaper than the corresponding iPhone 12s, depending on the exact model. Photo: Handout
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple’s iPhone 13 may not have many new features but its lower price tag could shake China’s mobile market

  • Analysts said that the cheaper iPhones will be another blow for Huawei, which has struggled under the weight of US trade sanctions
  • Reaction was mixed, with some netizens marvelling at the cheaper price tag while others dismissed the latest iPhone iteration as the weakest ever

Topic |   Apple
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 8:30pm, 15 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Pricing for the new iPhone 13 models in China are about 300 to 800 yuan cheaper than the corresponding iPhone 12s, depending on the exact model. Photo: Handout Pricing for the new iPhone 13 models in China are about 300 to 800 yuan cheaper than the corresponding iPhone 12s, depending on the exact model. Photo: Handout
Pricing for the new iPhone 13 models in China are about 300 to 800 yuan cheaper than the corresponding iPhone 12s, depending on the exact model. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE