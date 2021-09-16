Alibaba Group Holding doubles down on China’s community group buying market segment through new brand Taocaicai. Photo: AP
Alibaba consolidates community group buying operations under new Taocaicai brand
- Taocaicai is expected to offer more than 1 million products from around the world to community group buying users in China
- The new brand will work closely with Alibaba’s logistics unit Cainiao and food delivery service Ele.me
