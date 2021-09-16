The logo of ByteDance’s short video app TikTok seen on a user post on a smartphone screen in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP The logo of ByteDance’s short video app TikTok seen on a user post on a smartphone screen in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP
The logo of ByteDance’s short video app TikTok seen on a user post on a smartphone screen in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP
TikTok
Tech /  Big Tech

TikTok faces probes in EU over transferring data to China and processing children’s information

  • Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is investigating whether TikTok’s handling of personal data complies with the EU’s strict data protection law
  • Another probe is examining the short video platform’s age verification and handling of data for minors

Topic |   TikTok
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:08am, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The logo of ByteDance’s short video app TikTok seen on a user post on a smartphone screen in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP The logo of ByteDance’s short video app TikTok seen on a user post on a smartphone screen in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP
The logo of ByteDance’s short video app TikTok seen on a user post on a smartphone screen in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE