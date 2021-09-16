The logo of ByteDance’s short video app TikTok seen on a user post on a smartphone screen in Tokyo on September 28, 2020. Photo: AP
TikTok faces probes in EU over transferring data to China and processing children’s information
- Ireland’s Data Protection Commission is investigating whether TikTok’s handling of personal data complies with the EU’s strict data protection law
- Another probe is examining the short video platform’s age verification and handling of data for minors
Topic | TikTok
