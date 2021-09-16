Apple chief executive Tim Cook led the online launch of the company’s new iPhone 13 line on September 14, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse Apple chief executive Tim Cook led the online launch of the company’s new iPhone 13 line on September 14, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple chief executive Tim Cook led the online launch of the company’s new iPhone 13 line on September 14, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple
Tech /  Big Tech

Apple’s initial iPhone 13 pre-orders in China surpass last year’s as market offers fewer premium handsets amid Huawei’s decline

  • Initial iPhone 13 pre-orders through Apple’s store on JD.com reached more than 2 million as of Thursday
  • The new iPhone 13 models are expected to sell for less than the cost of corresponding iPhone 12 models in China

Topic |   Apple
Josh Ye
Josh Ye

Updated: 8:00pm, 16 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Apple chief executive Tim Cook led the online launch of the company’s new iPhone 13 line on September 14, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse Apple chief executive Tim Cook led the online launch of the company’s new iPhone 13 line on September 14, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Apple chief executive Tim Cook led the online launch of the company’s new iPhone 13 line on September 14, 2021. Photo: Agence France-Presse
READ FULL ARTICLE