The rules, some of the strictest in the world, are aimed at preventing gaming addiction among minors. Photo: AFP
Beijing sets up website for public to report gaming company ‘irregularities’ as anti-addiction drive ramps up
- Anyone with a Chinese ID and a mobile phone number can report gaming company irregularities to the regulator through the website
- The website appears designed to support last month’s new regulations from Beijing, which limit gaming time for under 18s to one hour per day at weekends
