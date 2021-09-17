An online poll by pro-establishment political party the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong found that more than 95 per cent of local parents surveyed want the city’s authorities to roll out measures preventing video game addiction among minors. Photo: Nora Tam
Should Hong Kong follow mainland China’s tightened gaming time limits for kids? One party thinks so
- An online poll by pro-establishment political party DAB found that many kids in Hong Kong played online games for up to three hours to five hours each day
- The DAB called on video game developers to help supervise the kids who use their online gaming services and censor content that may be harmful to them
Topic | Video gaming
An online poll by pro-establishment political party the Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong found that more than 95 per cent of local parents surveyed want the city’s authorities to roll out measures preventing video game addiction among minors. Photo: Nora Tam