Men wait outside a centre for drivers of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Didi’s average daily active users decreased to 10.9 million in August from 15.6 million in June. Photo: AP Men wait outside a centre for drivers of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Didi’s average daily active users decreased to 10.9 million in August from 15.6 million in June. Photo: AP
Men wait outside a centre for drivers of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Didi’s average daily active users decreased to 10.9 million in August from 15.6 million in June. Photo: AP
Tech /  Big Tech

Didi Chuxing’s ride-hailing orders fall in August as Beijing’s data security investigation starts to bite

  • Ride-hailing orders for Didi fell 21.1 per cent in August from the previous month
  • That marked a steeper decline than the Chinese ride-hailing industry’s overall 17.2 per cent decrease in the same period

Topic |   Didi Chuxing
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 9:00pm, 17 Sep, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Men wait outside a centre for drivers of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Didi’s average daily active users decreased to 10.9 million in August from 15.6 million in June. Photo: AP Men wait outside a centre for drivers of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Didi’s average daily active users decreased to 10.9 million in August from 15.6 million in June. Photo: AP
Men wait outside a centre for drivers of ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing in Beijing on July 16, 2021. Didi’s average daily active users decreased to 10.9 million in August from 15.6 million in June. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE