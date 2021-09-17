WeChat will build a reporting channel so that users can report links that violate laws and regulations, as well as create a rating system for external links, it said. Photo: Shutterstock WeChat will build a reporting channel so that users can report links that violate laws and regulations, as well as create a rating system for external links, it said. Photo: Shutterstock
WeChat begins to open its ‘walled garden’ to rivals by allowing links in one-to-one chats, heeding Beijing’s order

  • WeChat users can now access external links in the one-to-one chat channels after they upgrade the app to the latest version
  • The crackdown on link-blocking is part of a six-month internet clean-up campaign by MIIT which began in July

Jane Zhang
Jane Zhang

Updated: 8:10pm, 17 Sep, 2021

WeChat will build a reporting channel so that users can report links that violate laws and regulations, as well as create a rating system for external links, it said. Photo: Shutterstock
