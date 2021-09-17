Amazon.com says its crackdown on consumer review abuses is not intended to target merchants from China or any other country. Photo: Shutterstock
Amazon closes 3,000 Chinese-brand online stores in campaign against fake reviews
- The closures did not negatively impact the overall growth of Chinese online merchants on Amazon, according to a senior company executive
- Amazon kicked off an extensive clean-up campaign in May, targeting consumer review abuses on its platform
Amazon.com says its crackdown on consumer review abuses is not intended to target merchants from China or any other country. Photo: Shutterstock