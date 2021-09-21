US tech giants are facing the prospect of higher fines in Russia if they do not remove contented deemed illegal as the Kremlin cracks down on access to online information and accused foreign firms of meddling in parliamentary elections. Photo: Shutterstock
Facebook, Google and other Big Tech firms face more fines in Russia as Kremlin curbs access to information online
- Russia’s internet regulator said foreign tech firms could face amends of 5 to 20 per cent for failing to take down information judged to be illegal
- Google and Apple recently bowed to pressure to remove an app called Smart Voting after authorities accused the companies of election interference
