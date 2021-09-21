Didi Chuxing co-founder and president Jean Liu attending a press event in Beijing on January 26, 2016. Following a report that Liu had confided to associates that she plans to leave amid the ride-hailing firms troubles in China, Didi threatened legal action over the spreading of rumours. Photo: AFP
Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing denies executive Jean Liu is leaving amid Beijing’s ongoing cybersecurity probe
- Didi threatened legal action to combat ‘malicious rumours’ after Reuters reported that co-founder Jean Liu told associates she plans to leave
- Liu reportedly repeated concerns about a possible government takeover of Didi as Beijing continues a cybersecurity probe with no end in sight
Topic | Didi Chuxing
