Ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing denies executive Jean Liu is leaving amid Beijing’s ongoing cybersecurity probe

  • Didi threatened legal action to combat ‘malicious rumours’ after Reuters reported that co-founder Jean Liu told associates she plans to leave
  • Liu reportedly repeated concerns about a possible government takeover of Didi as Beijing continues a cybersecurity probe with no end in sight

Josh Ye
Updated: 1:19pm, 21 Sep, 2021

Didi Chuxing co-founder and president Jean Liu attending a press event in Beijing on January 26, 2016. Following a report that Liu had confided to associates that she plans to leave amid the ride-hailing firms troubles in China, Didi threatened legal action over the spreading of rumours. Photo: AFP
