Apple CEO Tim Cook with the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Apple Watch Series 7 during a special event at Apple Park, 2021. Photo: AFP
Chinese consumers rush to order Apple’s iPhone 13 as cheaper prices lure bargain hunters
- The huge influx of buyers to Apple’s official website in China has slowed it to a crawl
- The first batch of iPhones was no longer available for purchase online as of Saturday, with new pre-orders now set to be delivered at a later date
Apple
