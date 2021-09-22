Ant Group’s Huabei service enables Alipay users without credit cards to make online and offline purchases and repay these on instalment for up to 12 months. Photo: Weibo
Ant Group microcredit service Huabei feeds vast consumer data to China’s central bank
- Consumer credit data gathered by Huabei are now included in the financial credit information database run by the People’s Bank of China
- Sharing Huabei’s data with China’s central bank forms part of Ant Group’s rectification measures, which are based on targets set by financial regulators
